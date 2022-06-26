Seabold will be activated off the taxi squad Monday in Toronto, Brian Dulik of the Associated Press reports.

Seabold is traveling with the Red Sox and will join the active roster for the three-game series in Canada. Tanner Houck, who is unvaccinated for COVID-19, is not allowed to enter the country. Seabold, who made one start for Boston in 2021, could make a start during the Toronto series. Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Henry Palattella of MLB.com that he has not decided whether he'll start or pitch in relief.