Wong went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Monday's 7-0 win over the Athletics.

Wong has a pair of three-hit efforts in July, matching his total from the first three months of the season. He's hitting .343 (12-for-35) this month, though he also has a 1:14 BB:K over his last 12 contests. The catcher has a .242/.298/.411 slash line, six home runs, 23 RBI, 33 runs scored, two stolen bases and 19 doubles through 239 plate appearances overall. Wong should remain the Red Sox's primary catcher until Reese McGuire (oblique) returns.