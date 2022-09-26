Wong is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Wong will take a seat for the third time in four games and may be the Red Sox's No. 2 catcher behind Reese McGuire at this point. Upon joining Boston as a Sept. 1 call-up from Triple-A Worcester, Wong went 3-for-12 with two extra-base hits and three walks in his first six games with Boston, but he's since slashed .200/.200/.267 with a 62.5 percent strikeout rate over his subsequent 10 contests.