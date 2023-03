Wong (hamstring) has a chance to be part of the Red Sox' Opening Day roster, manager Alex Cora told Ian Browne of MLB.com.

Wong has been out nearly all month with a left hamstring strain, but his last step before returning to games is running the bases and he'll do that Tuesday. With Jorge Alfaro appearing likely to make the club along with Reese McGuire, it's possible the Red Sox will carry three catchers.