Red Sox's Eduardo Rivera: Runs up pitch count in Game 2

Rivera did not factor into the decision of the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Rays, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three across 2.1 innings.

Rivera was given the nod to start in the second game of Friday's twin bill after a solid spot start against the Mets this past Saturday. He wasn't quite as good against Tampa Bay, as he gave up two runs in the first inning before yielding a solo homer to Junior Caminero in the third. Rivera ended up running his pitch count up to 64, resulting in the Red Sox relying on their bullpen the rest of the way. Ranger Suarez (groin) is on track to be activated from the 15-day injured list during Boston's upcoming series against Baltimore, so Rivera will likely head back to Triple-Worcester if such a move occurs.