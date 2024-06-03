Valdez started at second base and went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday's 8-4 extra-inning loss to Detroit.

After serving as Boston's designated hitter Saturday, Valdez made a second consecutive start Sunday. He's expected to serve as the primary second baseman against right-handers while Vaughn Grissom (hamstring) and Romy Gonzalez (hamstring) are on the 10-day injured list, per Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe. Valdez will share the position with Jamie Westbrook, who should get the majority of the starts against left-handed pitching.