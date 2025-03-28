The Pirates recalled Valdez from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.
With Nick Gonzales (ankle) headed for the injured list, the Pirates will bring Valdez up from the minors to replenish their infield depth. The 26-year-old is likely to remain on the bench most days while Adam Frazier starts at the keystone until Gonzales returns.
