The Red Sox have acquired Crochet from the White Sox in exchange for Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth and Wikelman Gonzalez, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The Red Sox missed out on free agent left-handers Max Fried and Blake Snell but have reeled in a big rotation addition via the trade route. Crochet, 25, had a breakout 2024 season in his first year as a starter, collecting a 3.58 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 209:33 K:BB over 146 innings. He is projected to earn around $3 million in 2025 and will be under team control in 2026, as well.