Crochet said last Friday that he doesn't intend to have any radical change to his pitch mix for the upcoming season, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Crochet toyed with a sinker late last season and felt it gave him a fifth pitch to throw at any time, but the left-hander indicated he won't deviate much from the four-seamer/cutter usage this season. He made quite the jump in 2024, moving from the bullpen to the rotation while throwing 146 innings over 32 starts. Crochet projects as Boston's No. 1 starter.