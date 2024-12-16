Share Video

Crochet said last Friday that he doesn't intend to have any radical change to his pitch mix for the upcoming season, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Crochet toyed with a sinker late last season and felt it gave him a fifth pitch to throw at any time, but the left-hander indicated he won't deviate much from the four-seamer/cutter usage this season. He made quite the jump in 2024, moving from the bullpen to the rotation while throwing 146 innings over 32 starts. Crochet projects as Boston's No. 1 starter.

