The Red Sox reinstated Hicks (toe) from the 15-day injured list ahead of Monday's game against the Reds.

Boston optioned right-hander Zack Kelly (oblique) to Triple-A Worcester to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for Hicks, who has been cleared to pitch for the Red Sox for the first time since he was acquired from the Giants on June 15. Hicks, who had resided on the IL since June 3 due to right toe inflammation, completed two rehab appearances with Worcester prior to being activated. He'll likely begin his time in the Red Sox bullpen as a middle reliever but could work his way up the depth chart quickly with a few quality performances.