Hicks (toe) was traded to the Red Sox in a deal that returned Rafael Devers to the Giants on Sunday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Hicks will head to Boston after being placed on the 15-day injured list June 3 with right toe inflammation. The right-hander has appeared in 13 games, including nine starts, with the Giants this season, posting a disappointing 6.47 ERA and 1.54 WHIP with 43 strikeouts over 48.2 innings on the mound. Left-hander Kyle Harrison also went to Boston in the move, and it appears as if Hicks will remain a bullpen arm moving forward.