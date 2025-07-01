Hicks struck out one over a scoreless eighth inning in Monday's 13-6 win over the Reds.

Hicks made his debut for the Red Sox after being acquired from San Francisco in the Rafael Devers trade and brought 100-mph heat to the table. Although Hicks entered with Boston ahead by four runs, manager Alex Cora told Christopher Smith of MassLive.com that the plan calls for the newly acquired reliever to pitch in high-leverage spots.