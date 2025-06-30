Red Sox's Jordan Hicks: Ready to return from IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox are expected to activate Hicks (toe) from the 15-day injured list prior to Monday's game against the Reds, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Hicks was on the IL with right toe inflammation when he was acquired from the Giants earlier this month, but he's been cleared to return after making a pair of rehab appearances at Triple-A Worcester. The hard-throwing right-hander will slot into a middle-relief role for now but could work his way into high-leverage spots if he pitches well.
