Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Hicks (toe) will throw a live batting practice session Thursday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Cora wasn't sure what the next step for Hicks would be after facing hitters Thursday, though he did indicate the hurler would need a rehab assignment before being activated from the 15-day injured list. Acquired from the Giants in the Rafael Devers trade, Hicks has been shelved since early June with right toe inflammation. He was moved to the bullpen by the Giants in mid-May and presumably will be in line for a relief role in Boston.