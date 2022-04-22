Taylor (back) will make a rehab appearance this weekend with Triple-A Worcester, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
The 29-year-old began his rehab assignment at Worcester last Sunday, but he's been unavailable the past few days after potentially being exposed to COVID-19. Manager Alex Cora previously indicated Taylor would require five or six rehab appearances, so he's unlikely to be activated until early May.
