Mayer (back) has started baseball activities, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Mayer, who missed the final month of last season with a lumbar strain, is progressing well and slated to be a full-go for spring training. He had been the organization's top prospect before Roman Anthony's monster season in 2024. The Red Sox, who were involved and lost out in the Juan Soto hunt, are looking to upgrade the roster at the MLB level. That means potentially parting with one of their big four prospects, which includes Mayer, Anthony, Kristian Campbell (lat) and Kyle Teel. If still with the team next spring, Mayer is expected to open 2025 at Triple-A Worcester.
