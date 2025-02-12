Mayer (back) took batting practice Wednesday and appears to be a full participant for the start of spring training, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Mayer finished the 2024 season on Triple-A Worcester's 7-day injured list while he dealt with a lumbar strain, but he was cleared to resume baseball activities early in the offseason and doesn't look to be operating under any restrictions during his first big-league camp. The 22-year-old isn't a serious candidate to make the Opening Day roster, but a midseason debut can't be discounted if he displays improved durability with Worcester while maintaining the improved plate skills he demonstrated with Double-A Portland. Before getting promoted to Worcester and being placed on the IL soon after, Mayer slashed .307/.370/.480 with eight home runs, 13 stolen bases and a 19.7 percent strikeout rate over 335 plate appearances at Double-A.