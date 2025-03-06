Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Mayer has recovered from a stomach illness and plans to play in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

One of multiple players in Red Sox camp who has succumbed to a stomach bug in recent days, Mayer is the first of the ailing players to regain health and resume working out. The illness thus doesn't look like it'll be anything that sets Mayer back heading into the season, but the 22-year-old shortstop remains likely to open at Triple-A Worcester rather than with the big club.