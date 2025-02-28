Mayer started at third base and went 3-for-3 with a triple, home run and three RBI Thursday's spring game against Detroit.

The Red Sox flexed their prospect muscle Thursday, bringing Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell up state for a road game. Mayer was the best of the bunch and heeded manager Alex Cora's advice early by delivering a run on a first-inning triple to left-center. "We were talking about his swing today," Cora told Ian Browne of MLB.com. "In BP, he was rotational. He was pulling everything, and I talked to him a little bit. His first BP a few weeks ago, he was driving the ball to left-center, and that plays. I know we live in an environment where we preach 'Pull the ball in the air,' but he can drive the ball to left-center." Mayer eventually got his "pull" on, belting a two-run home run over the right-field fence in the fifth. He's likely to start the season at Triple-A Worcester, which would be his first exposure to the highest level of the minors.