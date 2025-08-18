default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Red Sox recalled Eaton from Triple-A Worcester on Monday.

Eaton is taking the roster spot of the injured Rob Refsnyder (oblique) and could see the playing time against lefties typically reserved for Refsnyder. The utility player is 6-for-24 with three stolen bases during his time with the big club in 2025.

More News