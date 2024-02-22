The Red Sox will have Yorke work into outfield drills during spring training in an attempt to increase his versatility, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Yorke is in big-league camp as a non-roster player, and while he doesn't have a realistic shot to make the team, he will get a chance to make an impression while also showing what he can do in the outfield. He has played second base exclusively so far in the minor leagues. A first-round pick in 2020, Yorke spent last season at Double-A Portland, slashing .268/.350/.435 with 13 homers and 18 steals across 506 plate appearances.