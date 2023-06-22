Reyes (abdomen) played in the field for the final inning of Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Twins.
Reyes had been ruled out for the game but was needed after the Red Sox burned through Enrique Hernandez and David Hamilton. It's not clear if Reyes can handle a full game, particularly at the plate, due to the injury.
