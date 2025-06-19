Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Makes brief rehab appearance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Houck (elbow) allowed one run on two hits and one walk over one-plus innings for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.
Houck worked around a couple of singles for a scoreless first inning and was removed after walking the first batter faced in the second. He threw 32 pitches (18 strikes), and the short pitch count appears to have been by design. Houck told Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com that he was pain free. He said his next rehab start will come Tuesday for the WooSox and then a third the following Sunday.
