Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Not progressing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Houck (elbow) has yet to throw off a mound, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Houck has been throwing for over two weeks but has yet to progress past playing catch. Given that he'll require a rehab assignment, he's likely to be sidelined until at least early July.
