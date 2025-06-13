Houck (elbow) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Wednesday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Houck threw a couple bullpen sessions this week and has been sidelined since throwing 69 pitches across 2.1 innings in a May 12 start against the Tigers. Prior to the injury, Houck (0-3) had been roughed up across nine starts, notching an 8.04 ERA and 32:17 K:BB while surrendering 10 home runs across 43.2 innings of work.