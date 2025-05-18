Houck (elbow) was shut down from throwing Sunday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The right-hander landed on the injured list Wednesday due to a right flexor pronator strain, but he didn't appear to be in store for a lengthy absence after an MRI came back clean Friday. It's unclear if Houck suffered a setback since getting the imaging, but the pause in his throwing program likely means he'll spend more than the 15-day minimum on the shelf.