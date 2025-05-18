Houck (elbow) was shut down from throwing Sunday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
The right-hander landed on the injured list Wednesday due to a right flexor pronator strain, but he didn't appear to be in store for a lengthy absence after an MRI came back clean Friday. It's unclear if Houck suffered a setback since getting the imaging, but the pause in his throwing program likely means he'll spend more than the 15-day minimum on the shelf.
More News
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Clear of structural damage•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Placed on injured list•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: TBD on next start•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Hammered by Tigers•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Yields two earned in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Rise in velocity in no-decision•