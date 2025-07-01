Houck (elbow) allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three over 3.2 innings for Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

This was the third consecutive shaky rehab outing for Houck, who left a lot of pitches in the middle of the zone, per Red Sox manager Alex Cora. His command was iffy, too, throwing 42 of 65 pitches (64.6 percent) for strikes. Houck's 12.79 ERA during three rehab outings is higher than the 8.04 ERA had in nine starts with Boston earlier this season.