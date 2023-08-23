Houck (3-7) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over five innings against the Astros. He struck out two.

After a two-month stint on the IL recovering from being hit in the face by a comebacker, Houck retook the mound against Houston on Tuesday. Despite the lengthy absence, Houck picked up right where he left off, taking his seventh loss of the season and extending his win drought to 118 days (10 starts). Though he was limited to 69 pitches in Tuesday's return, fantasy managers should expect Houck's pitch count to increase over the next few starts. However, he's lined up to take on the Dodgers next time out, making him an unattractive option in nearly all fantasy formats.