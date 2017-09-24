Arroyo (shoulder) will retire following the 2017 season, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Arroyo pitched 14 games this season before being placed on the disabled list with a shoulder injury at the latter end of June. It had been believed that his professional career would come to an end following the season, and that will indeed be the case. During his 16-year career, Arroyo threw for a 4.28 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 419 games.