The Reds have selected Collier with the 18th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

The youngest hitter in the draft (turns 18 in November), Collier took the road less traveled en route to solidifying himself as a first-round pick. He reclassified from the 2023 class and played junior college ball at Chipola before a brief stint in the Cape Cod League. Collier hit .333/.419/.537 with eight home runs, a 15.3 K% and an 11.6 BB% in 52 games for Chipola and logged a .379 OBP in nine games on the Cape. His advanced approach is what really stands out, given his youth, and at 6-foot-1, 219 pounds, he figures to grow into substantial game power. A lefty-hitting third baseman, he has all the tools to stick there as long as he doesn't outgrow the position, which is a possibility.