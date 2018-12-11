Reds' Christian Colon: Inks MiLB deal with Reds
Colon agreed to a minor-league contract with Cincinnati on Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Colon failed to emerge in the big leagues last season, spending the 2018 campaign at the Triple-A level (98 games). He figures to begin the 2019 season with Triple-A Louisville.
