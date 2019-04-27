Casali went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBI in Friday's 12-1 win over the Cardinals.

The Reds hit five homers in the game, but it was Casali who led the team in RBI thanks to a single in the fourth inning and a bases-loaded two-bagger in the ninth. The catcher is slashing a robust .306/.342/.444 through 16 games, but he's still looking for his first homer and had driven in only one run prior to Friday.