Casali will start at catcher and serve as the Reds' leadoff hitter in Monday's game against the Dodgers.

With a .305 on-base percentage and zero career steals to his name, Casali is an out-of-the-box choice at the top of the lineup. Casali's usage as the leadoff hitter is probably an indictment of the Reds' lack of appealing right-handed hitters more than anything, but he'll nonetheless try to spark the Cincinnati offense as the Dodgers counter with ace southpaw Clayton Kershaw. Casali will likely head back to the bench Tuesday, when top catcher Tucker Barnhart should return to the lineup after a rest day.