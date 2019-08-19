Reds' Curt Casali: Will resume rehab Tuesday
Casali (hamstring) will report back to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday to resume his rehab assignment, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Working back from a sore right knee, Casali appeared in two games for Louisville a little over a week ago before being pulled off the assignment after he sustained a left hamstring strain. The hamstring tweak was apparently only minor in nature, as he was able to resume baseball activities after a few days off. If all goes well during the rehab assignment, the 30-year-old could be cleared to rejoin the Reds for their series in Pittsburgh next weekend.
