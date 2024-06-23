De La Cruz went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in a loss to the Red Sox on Saturday.

De La Cruz gave Cincinnati a 3-0 lead with his third-inning solo shot, but that turned out to be the final run the Reds scored in the game. The star shortstop came into the contest 0-for-10 with five strikeouts over his previous three contests, so the three-hit effort was a nice way to get back on track. De La Cruz now has 13 long balls on the campaign, and he's added 32 RBI, 48 runs, a league-leading 37 steals and a .240/.338/.444 slash line.