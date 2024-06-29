De La Cruz went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Cardinals.

De La Cruz hit an RBI double in the third inning and followed it up with his 40th steal of the season. He then tripled and scored in a six-run fifth frame for the Reds. After going eight games without a steal, the 22-year-old has now swiped a bag in three consecutive contests and continues to lead the league in the category. He did strike out three times to bring his league-leading season total to 110 but is still hitting a solid .255 with 14 home runs, 37 RBI and 55 runs scored over 355 plate appearances.