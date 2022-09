Cruz will work as an opener in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Pirates, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Raynal Espinal is expected to be the primary pitcher out of the bullpen after Cruz gets a few outs to open the game. Cruz has a 1.93 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings over five appearances since getting promoted for September.