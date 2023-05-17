site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Fernando Cruz: Starting rehab assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Cruz (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Sunday, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Cruz could be activated as soon as May 26 for the start of the Reds' next road trip. he's been out since late April with a right shoulder strain.
