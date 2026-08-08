Reds' Hector Rodriguez: Moves to center field

Rodriguez started in center field and went 1-for-4 with a double in Friday's 5-3 loss to Washington.

This was Rodriguez's third big-league game and first start in center field after playing right field in his debut Tuesday and serving as the desginated hitter Thursday. The move to center field worked out, as he was tested on a couple of plays. "He did OK," manager Terry Francona told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. "That's a big ask [to play center field]. I told him, 'If you mess something up, I'll take it, not you.'" Rodriguez, who belted 27 home runs with an .880 OPS in the minors this season, potentially gives the Reds more offense than Dane Myers in center field.