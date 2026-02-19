Aguiar (elbow) is without restrictions in Reds camp and competing for the final spot in the rotation, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Aguiar missed the entire 2025 season after having Tommy John surgery in October 2024, but he's now 16 months removed from the operation and participating fully in camp. The 24-year-old is in the rotation mix for Cincinnati but is almost surely ticketed for Triple-A Louisville following a lost season. Aguiar made seven starts for the Reds in 2024, holding a 6.25 ERA and 19:12 K:BB over 31.2 innings.