Sims (back) signed a one-year, $1.2675 million contract with the Reds on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Sims' season was cut short in 2022 after undergoing season-ending surgery on his back, and the 6.2 innings he managed to pitch early in the year weren't pretty (9.45 ERA, 1.65 WHIP). It's possible Sims works his way back to the closer role Cincinnati had planned for him going into 2022, though it may take a while before he gets there.