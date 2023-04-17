The Reds are expected to reinstate Sims (back) from the 15-day injured list prior to Wednesday's game against the Rays, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Sims has already rejoined the Reds in Cincinnati, but he'll get a couple more days to rest up following his recent three-appearance rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville. He covered exactly one inning in each of those outings and gave up no runs on one hit and two walks while striking out three. Once activated, Sims will likely settle back into a setup role in front of closer Alexis Diaz.