Sims (back) is ready for the start off camp, BBobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Sims was limited to just 6.2 innings of work in 2022 because of season-ending back surgery, and he gave up seven runs (9.45 ERA) in that time. The right-hander has been an effective relief option when healthy, however, and could battle for save chances in the 2023 campaign.