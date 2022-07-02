Sims will undergo season-ending surgery to address a herniated disc in his back, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Sims entered the season looking like the favorite to close games in Cincinnati, but he'll finish it with just a single save to his name. He missed the start of the season with elbow troubles and returned to make just six appearances, giving up seven runs in 6.2 frames, before returning to the injured list with back problems. He attempted to pitch through the issue, but it got bad enough that he was in serious pain and couldn't feel his foot. Undergoing the surgery at this point in the year at least gives him plenty of time to get ready for spring training.