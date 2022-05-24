Reds manager David Bell said Sims (back) will begin a throwing program Tuesday or Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Since he's a reliever, Sims shouldn't require too extensive of a ramp-up period, but he'll still need to advance from playing catch to throwing off a mound to facing hitters before he's cleared to head out on what should be a brief minor-league rehab assignment. Before lower-back spasms forced him to the 15-day injured list May 12, Sims looked to be near the front of the pecking order for saves out of the Cincinnati bullpen, but it's unclear where he'll stand in the Reds' late-inning plans once he eventually returns. Alexis Diaz, Art Warren and Tony Santillan have all picked up one save apiece since Sims was placed on the IL.