Chevalier was traded from the Mariners to the Reds on Wednesday as the player to be named later in the trade involving Riley O'Brien.

Chevalier joined the Mariners on a minor-league deal in 2018, and he appeared in 47 games while playing rookie ball last year. He hit .221 with three homers, 28 runs, 21 RBI and two stolen bases and will now attempt to carve out a role in the Reds' minor-league system.