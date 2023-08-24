Richardson allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Angels in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Richardson was recalled from Triple-A Louisville as the 27th man for the doubleheader, so it's unclear if his stay on the major-league roster will last beyond Wednesday. He didn't do much to make a case for himself in a poor spot start. The right-hander threw 45 of 79 pitches for strikes in the outing, his second in the majors this year. He's allowed seven runs over 7.1 innings with a 5:6 K:BB in those appearances.