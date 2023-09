Richardson was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

With Ben Lively -- who was originally scheduled to start Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader -- landing on the COVID-19 IL, Richardson will come up from Louisville to start in Lively's place. The 23-year-old righty has surrendered seven runs in 7.1 innings through two starts in the majors this season.