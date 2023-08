The Reds optioned Richardson to Triple-A Louisville on Friday.

As anticipated, Richardson was with the Reds for only a brief period of time after he was called up from Louisville on Wednesday and designated as the club's 27th man for the doubleheader with the Angels. Richardson ended up drawing the start in the second game of the twin bill, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks over 4.1 innings while not factoring into the decision in the Reds' 7-3 victory.