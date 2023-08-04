Richardson was scratched from his start Thursday at Triple-A Louisville with no reason provided, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

It's possible the Reds are considering Richardson as a rotation replacement for Ben Lively, who landed on the injured list Wednesday with a right pectoral strain. A second-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft out of a Florida high school, Richardson missed the entire 2022 season following Tommy John surgery but has roared back to deliver a 1.86 ERA with 81 strikeouts in 58 innings (19 starts) this season between Low-A, Double-A and Triple-A. Connor Phillips and Levi Stoudt are among the other -- less exciting -- possibilities to get the call to Cincinnati.